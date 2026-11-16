21-year-old man charged with second-degree murder in deadly Guadalupe shooting of teen cousin

GUADALUPE, AZ — A 21-year-old man has been charged with second-degree murder in the shooting death of his 17-year-old cousin in Guadalupe, according to a direct complaint filed in Maricopa County Superior Court.

Prosecutors charged Sebastian Valdez Ochoa with second-degree murder, a Class 1 dangerous felony, and misconduct involving weapons, a Class 4 felony, in connection with the Oct. 31 killing. The Maricopa County Attorney's Office filed the complaint Nov. 10.

According to a probable cause statement from the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded at 3:38 a.m. on Oct. 31 near Avenida del Yaqui in Guadalupe, where they found an unresponsive male lying on a sidewalk.

The victim, a 17-year-old, was suffering from an apparent gunshot wound to the head and was pronounced dead at the scene. Detectives recovered a spent 9mm cartridge casing about four feet from the victim's body, the statement says.

An autopsy determined the victim died from a gunshot wound to the rear of the head with an exit wound through the front, and the medical examiner ruled the death a homicide, according to the statement.

Detectives reviewed surveillance footage from the area, which authorities say showed the victim walking with four other people shortly before the shooting. The footage showed the victim and Valdez Ochoa walking ahead of the group, and as they progressed, Valdez Ochoa positioned himself directly behind the victim, according to the statement. Moments later, the victim collapsed, and footage showed Valdez Ochoa fleeing the area on foot, the statement says. No other individuals were observed in close proximity to the victim when he collapsed.

Investigators interviewed the remaining members of the group, and multiple witnesses independently identified the man walking directly behind the victim as Valdez Ochoa, according to the statement. Two of those witnesses later identified him in separate photographic lineups. Two witnesses said they heard a single gunshot and saw the victim on the ground immediately afterward.

An arrest warrant was issued Nov. 5, and Valdez Ochoa was arrested on the warrant Nov. 6, according to the statement.

The complaint also alleges Valdez Ochoa was a prohibited possessor due to a prior felony conviction. Court documents list prior arrests and convictions related to carrying a deadly weapon and possession of a weapon by a prohibited person. The documents say he was on probation at the time of the offense.

Valdez Ochoa's cash-only bond was set at $2 million.