MCSO MASH Minute: Meet Maverick, an affectionate rescued dog ready for a family to keep up with him

Maverick, an adult dog rescued months ago during an MCSO Animal Crimes Unit investigation, is looking for his forever home at the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office MASH Unit.

Maverick was found neglected and isolated before being taken into MCSO custody and brought to the MASH Unit at the Old First Avenue Jail.

"We found him neglected; he was sitting in a cage and wasn't getting the attention that he needed," Det. Dave Evans said.

Months later, Maverick's energy and affection are impossible to miss.

"He is one of the — as you can tell — most affectionate dogs we've got down here at MASH," Evans said. "He is probably one of the most outgoing dogs we have here at MASH. All he wants is somebody to play with, a ball, a backyard, and that's it."

Maverick is one of hundreds of dogs and other animals who were victims of crimes that the MASH Unit has helped rehabilitate and adopt out. Maricopa County Sheriff Jerry Sheridan said the work done by detention staff plays a critical role in preparing animals like Maverick for life in a loving home.

"It really helps because these dogs, most of them have never known the love of a human, and so that's what our detention staff does here, and they get them acclimated and people come and adopt them," Sheridan said.

The MASH Unit recently held an open house where five dogs were adopted. Nicole Montoya was among those who found her match that day, taking home a dog named Steven.

"We saw a bunch of dogs, but he kind of just, I don't know, something about him just really caught our eye," Montoya said.

"When they brought him out here, he kind of just fell on me and loved me, so it was immediate love from there," Montoya said.

While Steven found his forever home, dogs like Maverick are still waiting. All animals at the MASH Unit are vetted, vaccinated, and have their medical records ready to go — and adoption is completely free.

“It's absolutely free. We don't charge you anything," Sheridan said.

To meet Maverick or any of the other animals at the MASH Unit, call 602-876-1212 to schedule an appointment.

The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office Animal Crimes Unit rescues animals from situations of abuse and neglect. Those animals are kept by the Sheriff's Office's MASH Unit as evidence until court proceedings finish. Each week, ABC15 partners with MCSO to showcase one of their animals currently available for adoption and looking for a home.

More than 100 animals are currently available for adoption at the MASH Unit. All available animals are vaccinated and spayed or neutered. Search all available MCSO MASH Unit animals on Petfinder.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.