MCAO files intent to seek death penalty against suspect in Officer Zane Coolidge's death

PHOENIX — The Maricopa County Attorney's Office announced it has filed a notice of intent to seek the death penalty against a suspect accused of murdering a Phoenix police officer.

In September 2024, a Grand Jury indicted Saul Bal for first-degree murder. He is accused of shooting Phoenix Officer Zane Coolidge on September 3 near 16th Street and McDowell Road.

Coolidge died at a hospital several days later on September 6. A second officer was injured in the shooting but survived.

Bal faces five felony charges in the indictment, which include:



First-degree murder, a class one dangerous felony

Attempt to commit first-degree murder, a class two dangerous felony

Aggravated assault, a class two dangerous felony

Burglary in the first degree, a class three felony

Misconduct involving weapons, a class four dangerous felony

Bal was taken into custody after the shooting and booked into jail on numerous charges including attempted murder. After Officer Coolidge died, Bal's attempted murder charge was officially upgraded to first-degree murder.

During Bal's initial court hearing, the Maricopa County Attorney's Office said Bal has a "lengthy criminal history" including at least two alleged offenses against officers.

Private funeral services for fallen Phoenix Police Officer Zane Coolidge were held at Dream City Church in Phoenix on September 18.