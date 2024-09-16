Man accused of killing Phoenix police officer officially indicted for first-degree murder

PHOENIX — The Maricopa County Attorney and a Grand Jury indicted Saul Bal, the man accused of killing one Phoenix police officer and injuring another, for first-degree murder on Monday.

Bal faces five felony charges, which include:

First degree murder, a class one dangerous felony

Attempt to commit first-degree murder, a class two dangerous felony

Aggravated assault, a class two dangerous felony

Burglary in the first degree, a class three felony

Misconduct involving weapons, a class four dangerous felony

Officer Zane Coolidge, a five-year veteran of the Phoenix Police Department, died on September 6, after receiving treatment for several days in the hospital.

Officer Coolidge and Officer Matthew Haney, were shot in the line of duty on September 3.

Bal was taken into custody after the shooting and booked into jail on numerous charges including attempted murder. After Officer Coolidge's passing, Bal's attempted murder charge was officially upgraded to first-degree murder.

During Bal's initial court hearing, the Maricopa County Attorney's Office said Bal has a "lengthy criminal history" including at least two alleged offenses against officers.

Over the last week, multiple fundraisers were created to help Officer Coolidge's family.

Watch the player above for ABC15's previous coverage.

Private funeral services for fallen Phoenix Police Officer Zane Coolidge are scheduled for Wednesday, September 18.

The funeral is set to begin at 10 a.m. at Dream City Church in Phoenix, located near Sweetwater Avenue and Cave Creek Road.

While the funeral is CLOSED to the public, those who wish to pay their respects are invited to line the sidewalks of the procession route.

The procession will go from 60th Street and Bell Road and lead to the church.

