Funeral for fallen Phoenix Officer Coolidge scheduled for Wednesday

PHOENIX — Private funeral services for fallen Phoenix Police Officer Zane Coolidge are scheduled for Wednesday, September 18.

The funeral is CLOSED to the public but those who wish to pay their respects are asked to line the sidewalks of the procession route.

The funeral is set to begin at 10 a.m. at Dream City Church in Phoenix, located near Sweetwater Avenue and Cave Creek Road.

The procession will go from 60th Street and Bell Road and lead to the church.

phoenix pd

ABC15 plans to stream the live ceremony online and on streaming devices

Officer Zane Coolidge and Officer Matthew Haney were both shot on September 3 while on duty responding to a call near 16th Street and McDowell Road.

Coolidge died at a hospital three days later as a result of his injuries from the shooting. He was a five-year veteran of the Phoenix Police Department and leaves behind a wife and their 5-month-old baby.

Officer Haney has since been released from the hospital and is recovering.

The suspect, 41-year-old Saul Bal, is in custody and is being charged with first-degree murder, the Maricopa County Attorney's Office has announced.