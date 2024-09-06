One of two Phoenix officers shot in the line of duty Tuesday night has died

PHOENIX, AZ — A Phoenix police officer has died after being shot in the line of duty Tuesday evening.

Officer Zane Coolidge, a five-year veteran of the Phoenix Police Department, died Friday afternoon after receiving treatment for several days in the hospital.

Please see this message from Interim Chief Michael G. Sullivan on the passing of Officer Zane Coolidge. pic.twitter.com/OLdMegJwZ7 — Phoenix Police (@PhoenixPolice) September 6, 2024

The shooting occurred near 16th Street and McDowell Road while officers were making contact with a man who was possibly breaking into a vehicle.

Two officers, Coolidge and Matthew Haney, were shot during the ordeal. Haney was released from the hospital Wednesday and continues to recover at home.

Coolidge spent several days in the hospital before he died Friday.

The suspect in the shooting, 41-year-old Saul Bal, was taken into custody after the shooting and booked into jail on numerous charges including attempted murder.

During Bal's initial court hearing, the Maricopa County Attorney's Office said Bal has a "lengthy criminal history" including at least two alleged offenses against officers.

The investigation is ongoing.

“Our officers have been met by gunfire 11 times this year,” Phoenix Police Chief Michael Sullivan said. “It angers me and I hope you share in my anger.”

After Coolidge's passing, Interim Police Chief Michael Sullivan sent the following statement:

It is with a heavy heart and incredible sadness that I let you know of the passing of Phoenix Police Officer Zane Coolidge #10914.

Officer Coolidge was a husband, father, son, brother, friend, and a dedicated and beloved member of the Phoenix Police Department.

Since Tuesday night’s shooting, Officer Coolidge put up a valiant fight, despite the odds being against him.

He has been surrounded by loved ones and blanketed in the prayers of this community. The injuries he sustained after the cowardly acts of another were just too much for him to overcome. Officer Coolidge’s legacy will forever be a part of this Department.

Officer Coolidge’s family is dealing with unimaginable grief. We will do everything we can to help them through their darkest hours, and we pledge that they will always be a part of the Phoenix Police Family. I ask that you keep them in your thoughts and prayers.

This is also a very trying time for our Department. We have felt the outpouring of support from our community over the past few days and we know that will remain unwavering.

We will hold our heads up high and do our fallen colleague proud, by continuing to serve our community with the courage and integrity that is Phoenix Police Department. Interim Police Chief Michael Sullivan

The Phoenix Law Enforcement Association is hosting a fundraiser barbecue for Officer Coolidge's family on Tuesday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. at PLEA's headquarters at 1102 W Adams Street.

Those interested in helping but can't attend the barbecue can do so by donating to the Phoenix Police Foundation online here.

Following the announcement of Coolidge's death, various Valley officials released statements:

Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego

“I am devastated by the tragic loss of Officer Zane Coolidge, who lost his life while keeping the rest of us safe from harm. I know that our entire community is mourning this loss, and on behalf of the City, I extend my deepest condolences to Officer Coolidge’s family and friends, and his brothers and sisters in the Phoenix Police Department. We will forever honor and remember his bravery and selfless service to our community.

Our police officers are the best of us. They put themselves in harm’s way every day to protect us, and this loss is a stark reminder that serving in uniform comes with immense risk—and sometimes, the ultimate sacrifice. We are actively working to ensure justice is served and will continue to support our first responders and law enforcement who uphold the law.”

County Attorney Rachel Mitchell

My heart breaks to learn of the death of a hero: Officer Zane Coolidge. He left his home and family the other day to protect us and was fatally shot. My prayers are with his family, friends, and @PhoenixPolice https://t.co/F23lDAgRcW — Maricopa County Attorney Rachel Mitchell (@Rachel1Mitchell) September 7, 2024

Representative Matt Gress

Deeply heartbreaking news of the loss of Phoenix Police Officer Zane Coolidge.



Please join me in sending our thoughts and prayers to Officer Coolidge’s wife and family during this time of great sorrow.



May Officer Coolidge rest in peace. @azplea @PhoenixPolice https://t.co/5KGQBXFGPw — Matt Gress (@MatthewGress) September 7, 2024

Representative Ruben Gallego

Sydney and I mourn the loss of Officer Zane Coolidge who dedicated his life to protecting others and keeping our community safe.



Our deepest condolences go out to his family, friends, and fellow officers.https://t.co/KBaqLupScd — Ruben Gallego (@RubenGallego) September 7, 2024

Kari Lake

My heart breaks to hear of the passing of Officer Zane Coolidge.



A young husband and father with his whole life ahead of him was taken from this world by a career criminal.



May God Bless and comfort his family during this difficult time. pic.twitter.com/zGJvHxvQL1 — Kari Lake (@KariLake) September 7, 2024

Gilbert Mayor Brigette Peterson

My heart breaks to hear of the passing of Officer Zane Coolidge.



God Bless his family, friends and the Phoenix Police Department at this difficult time. https://t.co/kaiXv3oCFw — Mayor Brigette Peterson (@GilbertAZMayor) September 7, 2024

Phoenix Law Enforcement Association President Darrell Kriplean issued the following statement:

"We are devastated by the passing of Officer Zane Coolidge. A humble and selfless public servant, Officer Coolidge wore the badge with pride and honor. This is not an easy job; our officers wear the uniform each day and face the unknown. Officer Coolidge represented the best among us, upholding his oath to our community and putting service before self.

"Our thoughts are with Officer Coolidge's wife and young family, and we stand ready to help them through this difficult time."

