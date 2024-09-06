Phoenix police identify two officers injured in Tuesday shooting, fundraising efforts

PHOENIX — Phoenix police have identified the two officers shot on Tuesday near 16th Street and McDowell Road.

Officer Zane Coolidge remains in the hospital in critical but stable condition after being shot while Officer Matthew Haney continues to recover at home.

The officers responded to the area of 16th Street and McDowell Road around 6:25 p.m. on Tuesday for reports of a person breaking into a vehicle.

When authorities arrived, the suspect took off running and jumped a wall, and officers began a foot pursuit where they "were met by gunfire."

One of the involved officers returned fire but did not strike the suspect. It's unclear which officer that was.

The suspect reportedly took off on foot after shooting both of the officers. Aerial footage showed multiple streets closed as officers searched the area for the suspect Tuesday night.

Phoenix police announced Wednesday evening, Haney was released from the hospital and is continuing his recovery at home.

Sgt. Phil Krynsky gives an update on the two #PHXPD officers that were shot in the line of duty last night. We want to thank the community for their support and prayers during this difficult time. Please follow our social media for the latest updates. pic.twitter.com/iN5JhgY0FK — Phoenix Police (@PhoenixPolice) September 5, 2024

"The officers have been with the Department five and two years respectively. Both are certified Field Training Officers in the Mountain View Precinct who help to train those who have just graduated the academy," read a release.

The suspect, who has since been identified as 41-year-old Saul Bal, was eventually taken into custody. Police say Bal has been booked into jail on numerous charges, including attempted murder.

Bal appeared in court Wednesday morning and a judge set a $2 million cash-only bond.

During his initial court hearing, the Maricopa County Attorney's Office said Bal has a "lengthy criminal history" including at least two alleged offenses against officers.

A judge said he was on parole for a separate offense at the time of the shooting and his parole was set to expire on Thursday.

Bal is set to appear in court again next week.

Those interested in helping support the two officers can do so by donating to the Phoenix Police Foundation online here.