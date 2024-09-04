Watch Now
Two officers injured in shooting, suspect search underway near 16th Street and McDowell Road

The public is asked to avoid the area as police search for the suspect
Aerial footage showed a large police presence after two officers were injured in a shooting. Police are searching for the suspect and ask the public to avoid the area.
PHOENIX — Phoenix police say two officers are injured after a shooting involving police Tuesday evening.

Officials say it happened just before 7 p.m. near 16th Street and McDowell Road.

It is unknown what led to the shootings or what the officers' conditions are.

Aerial footage shows multiple streets closed as officers search the area for the suspects involved. Police ask the public to avoid the area.

ABC15 crews spoke with a man who says he saw one officer performing CPR on another for several minutes.

The investigation remains ongoing.

This is a developing story. Stay with abc15 for the latest updates.

