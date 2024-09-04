Two officers injured in shooting, suspect search underway near 16th Street and McDowell Road

PHOENIX — Phoenix police say two officers are injured after a shooting involving police Tuesday evening.

Officials say it happened just before 7 p.m. near 16th Street and McDowell Road.

It is unknown what led to the shootings or what the officers' conditions are.

Aerial footage shows multiple streets closed as officers search the area for the suspects involved. Police ask the public to avoid the area.

ABC15 crews spoke with a man who says he saw one officer performing CPR on another for several minutes.

We spoke with a few of the guys at the barber shop across the street from where the shooting was near 16th St and McDowell. One man told us he saw one cop performing CPR on another cop for multiple minutes @abc15 pic.twitter.com/iNCYINvqtH — Marissa Sarbak (@MarissaSarbak) September 4, 2024

Phoenix police is currently working an active officer involved shooting in the area of 16th St/McDowell Rd. Two officers have been injured. Officers are currently looking for suspects, so please stay out of the area. Follow for more updates and media staging. pic.twitter.com/qvCdwLxAzr — Phoenix Police (@PhoenixPolice) September 4, 2024

The investigation remains ongoing.

This is a developing story. Stay with abc15 for the latest updates.