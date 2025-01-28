Maricopa County's point-in-time count highlights Valley's homelessness issue

PHOENIX — Today marked the annual Point in Time Count, a federally mandated survey to assess the number of people experiencing homelessness in Maricopa County.

The count, which took place across the county, aims to provide a snapshot of homelessness by gathering data from both those living on the streets and those staying in shelters. Volunteers from organizations like A New Leaf participated in the effort, reaching out to individuals to understand their situations and needs.

"When you see someone on the street at 6 am on a Tuesday and that’s their life? That’s tough," said Tanner Swanson, A New Leaf’s communication manager.

ABC15 tagged along in Mesa as the city designed its count to send teams to specific areas, targeting affected communities with empathy.

“Just a smile. Just showing that empathy to someone experiencing homelessness you see,” Mesa Office of Homeless Solutions Human Services Administrator Delmar Algee told ABC15. “Approaching them without judgment. Approaching them with love and compassion.”

In 2024, there were 9,435 people encountered in Maricopa County, down from 2023 when the total count was 9,642. Mesa alone counted 309 people in 2024. In 2024, 57% of those encountered were inside shelters, the rest were living outside.

This year ABC15 visited A New Leaf’s East Valley Men’s Center where our team met Fernando, a former journalist from Guatemala, who shared his story of coming to America legally and working towards a nursing license. "Everything is too expensive," he said, explaining the financial challenges he faces trying to send money home for his ailing wife.

62-year-old Giuseppe, who works at Chick-fil-A, expressed his determination to improve his situation. "Do you want to sit there? Do you want to just wallow around in that or do you want to do something about it and get up? I chose to stand up," he said.

The 2025 Point in Time Count results will not be available until later this spring, but the Point in Time Count provides crucial data that helps shape local policies and support services for those experiencing homelessness and also helps federal officials determine how much funding certain programs receive.

