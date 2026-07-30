Maricopa County SOAR Center keeps youth out of detention after family conflicts

PHOENIX — A program at the Durango Juvenile Detention Facility is giving eligible young people a structured space to cool off, identify triggers and connect with resources after family conflicts, and it's showing results.

The Maricopa County Juvenile Probation Department says SOAR, which stands for Support, Outreach, Assistance, and Restoration for Families, serves youth transported by police for matters that would be misdemeanors and don't require secure placement. Officials say youth can stay for up to 23 hours.

According to the Maricopa County Probation Department, Gilbert police referred 378 youth to the Durango Juvenile Detention Facility from July 2024 through June of this year.

Celena Angstead, Deputy Chief of the Community Supervision Bureau for the Maricopa County Juvenile Probation Department, said the program gives youth a critical opportunity.

"This place allows the youth an opportunity to cool off, to rethink their behaviors, and to reset," Angstead said.

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Officials say a key component is the Youth Safety Plan, developed between the juvenile and a SOAR officer. They say the plan helps youth identify emotions, triggers and situations that contribute to poor decision-making. Parents and guardians review the plan at pickup to support continued progress at home.

Juvenile Probation Supervisor Enith Tellez said the program fills a gap for families in crisis.

"So, this is one of those solutions because we provide immediate resources. We provide immediate communication for the parents who are in some kind of crisis and so is the child," Tellez said.

Officials say families are also connected to a community resources coordinator who can link them to local service centers and mentorship programs.

"We have a database with a list of community service centers and different mentorship services available in the community where we can refer families to," Tellez said. "It's just a very different engagement than what most families or kids expect to receive from our officers."

The SOAR Center is available to eligible youth referred by law enforcement across Maricopa County.