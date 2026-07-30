WATCH: Inside Luke Air Force Base's around-the-clock weather operation

Arizona's monsoon season creates more than travel headaches; it presents daily operational challenges for one of the nation's busiest fighter pilot training bases.

ABC15 takes a look inside Luke Air Force Base's 24/7 Weather Flight, where military meteorologists embedded with fighter squadrons provide real-time forecasts that help pilots safely navigate rapidly changing conditions while maximizing valuable flight training hours.

Watch in the player above to get a behind-the-scenes look that highlights how accurate weather forecasting during monsoon season directly supports mission readiness and the Air Force's ability to train the next generation of fighter pilots.