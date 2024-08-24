Watch Now
Man dead after falling into Canyon Lake during monsoon storms Thursday

Witnesses say the man was on his paddleboard when he fell off and tried to swim to shore
Canyon Lake
CANYON LAKE, AZ — A man is dead after he fell off his paddleboard and drowned in a lake during monsoon storms.

Just before 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Maricopa County Sheriff's deputies were called to the Main Bay of Canyon Lake for a possible drowning.

Witnesses tell MCSO that a man fell off his paddleboard during a storm. They say he tried to swim to the shore at the Acacia Recreation site and did not have a personal flotation device on at the time.

He was seen north of the no-wake buoy but was not seen again.

Deputies and DPS rangers searched the area and shoreline but did not find the man. The search via watercraft was called off at about 9:15 p.m.

At about 9:15 the following morning (Friday), crews located the victim's body approximately 75 feet underwater.

MCSO says there are no suspicious circumstances. The victim's name has not been released.

