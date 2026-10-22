Man accused of sending threatening emails to court of appeals

PHOENIX — A man has been arrested for allegedly sending threatening emails to Arizona Court of Appeals.

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On October 19, the Arizona Department of Public Safety Threat Mitigation Unit detectives investigated about 35 threatening emails sent to the Arizona Court of Appeals Clerk of Court in Tucson.

Investigators were able to trace these emails back to Elias Villa, 34.

The emails referenced building pipe bombs, using guns and other acts of violence.

Villa was taken into custody in the area of 26th Drive and Beryl.

Police say he referenced the emails he sent to the court of appeals but said there was no intent to threaten anyone.

Villa has been faces assault, computer tampering, harassment and other related charges.