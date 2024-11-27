Man accused in teen's murder indicted on federal fraud charges

PHOENIX — Former employees were left shocked when Anthonie Ruinard Jr. was arrested for the murder of 18-year-old Parker League back in 2023. On Tuesday, he is still facing charges tied to that case, and now a new indictment in federal court. New court records show he allegedly scammed over 50 people out of millions in an investment fraud scheme.

"They were last seen together, and we have footage that they were last together alive," said Sgt. Joaquin Enriquez with the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office.

League was killed while visiting friends in Arizona and was found in a bonfire pile in Bulldog Canyon in June of last year. MCSO told ABC15 then that video, bank transactions, and DNA led them to arrest 39-year-old Ruinard.

Just days after that arrest ABC15 started looking into complaints involving Ruinard’s business dealings as a serial entrepreneur.

Our team spoke with former employees who came forward with claims of financial mismanagement and not receiving a W-2.

"He was really upfront with me that business choices went bad and he took some losses," said former employee Luke Gomez. "I saw, it was evident."

At that time, ABC15 pushed the Better Business Bureau, which put Legacy Investors Group, Inc. on a “not rated” status.

Tuesday the U.S. Attorney General’s Office announced Ruinard has been indicted in federal court for wire fraud and money laundering. The indictment alleged that Ruinard scammed 54 victims out of more than $5.6 million through an investment fraud scheme.

The FBI confirmed the indictment filed this month is for the same man facing the murder charge in Maricopa County.

Court documents allege Ruinard made excuses along the way, sending false screenshots to victims. Pictures of those included in the indictment show a screenshot of a bank account with more than $400 million in it. The record says an investigation showed Ruinard did not have that money "or anything approaching it".

The indictment says most of the victims lost nearly all of their "investment" while Ruinard allegedly spent almost $900,000 on luxury items and at casinos.

ABC15 did reach out to League's family Tuesday, but they did not want to comment.

MCSO confirmed Ruinard is still in custody in Maricopa County on a $2 million bond and a trial date in February.