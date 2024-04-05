Man indicted in gruesome murder of teenager found in Tonto Nat'l Forest debris pile

A man has been indicted on felony charges in connection to a 2023 murder investigation in the Tonto National Forest.

Maricopa County Attorney’s Office announced Friday that Anthonie Ruinard Jr. was indicted for second-degree murder and abandonment/concealment of a body, which are both felony charges.

The charges are related to the gruesome murder of 18-year-old Parker League, a teenager whose body was found in a burned debris pile in June 2023.

The scene was in the area of the Bulldog Canyon (Hackamore) OHV recreation area, northeast of the Phoenix metro area.

Hunter League

League had been reported missing by the Tempe Police Department, according to MCSO.

Parker had just graduated high school in Nebraska and decided to come to Arizona to visit friends, according to his brother.

"It's hard to accept because he was the nicest kid in the world," Parker's brother, Hunter League, told ABC15 last year.

Authorities said surveillance footage showed League and Ruinard leaving a store together, marking the last time League was seen on video alive.

Evidence collected found League’s DNA on the outside of a vehicle seized from Ruinard’s property and in the vehicle's trunk.

A trial for the case is set to begin in July, MCAO says.