Body found in bonfire pile in Tonto National Forest identified as missing Tempe teen

The body found in a bonfire pile in the Tonto National Forest last week has been identified as a teenager reported missing from Tempe.

The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office identified the body Wednesday as that of 18-year-old Parker League.

League had been reported missing by the Tempe Police Department, according to MCSO. It's unclear when he went missing.

MCSO says League's death was "malicious," but did not specify how the teen died.

Officials said earlier that League's body was found on June 12 around 7 a.m. at the Bulldog Canyon (Hackamore) OHV recreation area, northeast of the Phoenix metro area.

The death investigation is ongoing and is considered a homicide.