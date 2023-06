A body was found in a bonfire pile within the Tonto National Forest Monday morning.

A Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson said officials were first made aware of the discovery around 7 a.m. when someone reported a body “inside of a bonfire pile in a remote desert area.”

The site is said to be the Bulldog Canyon (Hackamore) OHV recreation area, northeast of the Phoenix metro area.

The body has not yet been identified.

MCSO’s Homicide Unit is investigating the incident.