Lori Daybell files motion requesting a new trial in Arizona

PHOENIX — Lori Daybell is requesting a new trial in Arizona for a number of claims, including juror misconduct, discovery violation, prosecutorial misconduct, and more.

In April, a jury found Daybell guilty of conspiracy to commit murder for the death of her former husband, Charles Vallow.

On Thursday, Daybell filed paperwork asking the court to grant her a new trial.

According to the motion filed, Daybell claims juror misconduct, citing that Juror 15 made a statement on April 28, following the trial, that indicated he had knowledge of her prior conviction in Idaho.

Daybell was convicted in 2023 of killing her children, Tylee Ryan and JJ Vallow.

In the motion filed, it states that Daybell did not testify in the Arizona trial, nor did the State present the Idaho conviction, so Juror 15 should not have had information about it.

Read the full document below, along with all of the reasons Daybell believes she should be granted a new trial.

Daybell is expected to be sentenced following her second Arizona trial, which is set to begin later this month.

In that second trial, Daybell is accused of conspiring to murder her niece's ex-husband, Brandon Beaudreaux, in October 2019.

A status conference is scheduled for May 14.