Lemonade stand owner helps save tourist attacked on Havasupai hike, says suspect doesn't reflect the tribe

HAVASUPAI — A lemonade stand owner is speaking out after his doorbell camera captured a violent attack on a tourist hiking near the Havasupai reservation — and after he stepped in to help save her life.

Alexis Rowan of New York had described the trip to the remote Havasupai area at the Grand Canyon as a trip of a lifetime. While nearing the end of a 10-mile hike, she encountered Taylor Nardo Paya, a 29-year-old Havasupai tribe member and previously convicted felon for robbery. Rowan said she instantly got a bad vibe from him before he began attacking her.

"I kept walking, went to go in, that's when he came from behind, as soon as I fell, my neck, I thought, 'oh my god, I'm going to die,'" Rowan said.

She left Arizona with 10 stitches on her neck and 3 more on her hand. Rowan fought off her attacker before he fled.

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Aneias Watahomigie says he is typically in town getting ice for his home and lemonade stand around the time his doorbell camera captured the attack. Rowan came to his home, and he called for help and cleaned her injuries without hesitation.

"If I wasn't home, I don't know what else he would have done to her," Watahomigie said.

"I was trying to calm her down. Just to bring her back down because I know how hard it was in that situation," Watahomigie said.

Paya was eventually arrested on the reservation, placed in federal custody and charged with assault with a dangerous weapon.

Watahomigie said he felt it was important to share how he responded to the unprovoked attack to remind those looking to visit Havasupai that his actions are more reflective of their tribe.

"This is a very rare case for you guys. It's very devastating for our tribe as a whole; we are just caring a, loving people," Watahomigie said.

"We're just loving people," Watahomigie said.

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