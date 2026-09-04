Surprise opens $27 million Community and Resource Center, bringing services under one roof

SURPRISE, AZ — A new $27 million facility designed to streamline access to social services, health programs and community resources is now open in Surprise, with city leaders and residents celebrating what they hope will become a central hub for the growing West Valley.

The 35,000-square-foot Surprise Community and Resource Center officially opened this week, marking the completion of a project years in the making.

Located near Grand Avenue and Greenway Road on what was once the original town site of Surprise, the facility consolidates a wide range of programs and services that were previously offered in separate locations.

For some residents touring the new building, the practical details stood out right away.

“They have a lot of different bathrooms, which is ... those are always good ... good to have,” said Surprise resident Edward Haire Jr.

The center houses health and wellness programs, Head Start classrooms, workforce development services, housing and homelessness assistance, after-school youth programs, and resources for veterans and seniors.

City leaders say the goal is to make those services easier to find and access.

“All these services exist, right?” said Surprise City Councilman Johnny Melton. “But they're not always ... it's hard to find sometimes.”

Residents who live nearby say the centralized location is a major benefit.

“I do live nearby, and it's pretty much within walking distance, which is nice,” one resident said.

The project traces its origins back four years, when the Surprise City Council approved an intergovernmental agreement with Maricopa County to construct the facility.

Funding came from multiple sources. Maricopa County allocated $18 million in federal American Rescue Plan Act funding for the project, while the city contributed approximately $9 million through a combination of federal and municipal funding sources.

In addition, grocery chain Sprouts donated $450,000 to support community wellness and nutrition programs offered through the center.

Maricopa County officials say the facility is expected to serve residents beyond Surprise city limits.

“It's great for the whole community, not just the City of Surprise, but the surrounding communities as well,” said Vice Chair Debbie Lesko of the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors.

The opening also serves as a reminder of how dramatically Surprise has changed over the past several decades.

Longtime resident John Rosales remembers a much smaller city.

“When we moved in, it was only one square mile,” Rosales said. “Bell Road, Greenway, El Mirage and Dysart ... in that area.”

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