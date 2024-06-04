Learning inside and outside the classroom

PHOENIX — Caring for her students both inside and outside the classroom.

Isa Linarez-Lander makes it look easy, but that doesn't mean there weren't challenges during her first year at David Crockett Elementary School, part of the Balsz School District.

"When they have that Aha moment, where something suddenly makes sense and they're able to do it and start building fluency, it's just so exciting!" explained Ms. Isa. "Because they get excited!"

Her students aren't the only ones. It's a passion for teaching Miss Isa has cultivated since she was young.

"I walked out of kindergarten, second week, strutted up to my mom, and said, 'I'm going to be a teacher.'"

That is what Miss Isa told ABC15 during an interview last year in August. We followed up with her to see if the reality of teaching lived up to the dream.

"It was crazy. Not what I expected in ways that were so amazing and difficult. I didn't expect to have such high highs and low lows. And I think there is a heaviness that comes with teaching that sometimes doesn't get addressed," she said.

With each new challenge came a new lesson for this first-year teacher.

"It felt good to be challenged and asked to the extra mile. And I am super fortunate to have my SPED team at the district that is so encouraging and available. They go above and beyond to make sure my kids are successful...On days where I was like I can't keep doing it, so many people were so encouraging and spoke truth into that and said you know, you can do it. You are able. And it's okay to mess up! It's okay to not be great. It's okay to have a hard day," she said.

The lessons Miss Isa learned about her own life translated into new lessons for her students.

"It's been so sweet and having little people watch you all the time, you no longer have the freedom to speak poorly about yourself or be frustrated. I have to model."

Not only will Miss Isa return to Crockett next school year, but she's also busy setting up her new classroom, which she is very excited about!