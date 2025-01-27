Isaac Elementary School District to receive federal funding amid financial crisis

PHOENIX — The Isaac Elementary School District in Phoenix is set to receive federal funding amid its financial crisis.

Superintendent of Public Instruction Tom Horne announced Monday that the federal government agreed to send back $6 million of Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) money to the district to help cover at least the next three payrolls.

The district was put under receivership in mid-January.

Horne stated, “I am very pleased that the U.S. Department of Education has honored the request made several weeks ago by my department to release federal Covid relief funds that the Isaac district had previously reverted to the federal government. Once the county disburses this money, the district will be able to make use of approximately $6 million dollars, which will grant them more time to work out the significant financial issues they face.”

Horne also noted, “As good as this news is, there is much more to be done. I urge the state legislature to continue working on other solutions that will help the district climb out of this financial situation. Also, the district has properties that can be sold which means any advance on funds by Maricopa County can eventually be repaid.”

Earlier this month, the Arizona State Board of Education discussed the district's financial insolvency, and they appointed a receiver to take over all finances and operations.

Teachers said the district did not have the money to cover their paychecks and Maricopa County Treasurer John Allen had declined to advance more money to the district.

Just last week, the district's superintendent, Mario Ventura, announced his intent to resign stating, "I take full responsibility of my role in decisions and circumstances that led us to this situation...It is my hope with my resignation the district will be able to move forward with renewed clarity and focus."

He did not cite a specific last day on the job.

The Isaac Elementary School District serves about 5,200 Pre-K through eighth-grade students. The district has 12 schools and is located just northwest of downtown Phoenix.