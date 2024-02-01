Amid arrests, community calls for action at second Gilbert teen violence subcommittee meeting

GILBERT, AZ — On Wednesday, the Gilbert and East Valley community called for change hours after Gilbert police announced three more arrests in their teen violence cases.

Parents and community members gathered at the Southeast Library for the second meeting of the Gilbert teen violence subcommittee.

Police Chief Michael Soelberg gave an update at the meeting after his department arrested at least six people for teen violence cases since Monday.

"Since January, January 4th to be specific, we've made 22 arrests in the last just over three weeks," said Chief Soelberg.

He said 11 of those arrests could be made with video the department received in late December and early January.

Chief Soelberg and town leadership have come under fire in the last few months. Community members who stepped up to the mic during public comment Wednesday still spoke critically.

"The solution is multi-layered," said one concerned dad. "It's going to take going at this from all angles."

But ideas and possible action were also discussed.

Community members brought their points of view and possible solutions to the three subcommittee members.

Some of those suggestions included support for parents, workshops or mental health support for kids, and bringing community and schools into the conversation.

Council and subcommittee member Chuck Bongiovanni said they learned a survey was already going to be sent out to schools through the Arizona Criminal Justice Commission. Instead of having to create their own, they may be able to get permission to view data from the survey much easier and fairly quickly.

"We just need that direction for our kids," said Mark Jacobo. "We never know what day they are going to have."

Public comment lasted close to two hours and included emotional testimony from the families of Stephen Jacobo and Jamiere Jenkins. Both the teens were lost to gun violence in the East Valley.

"He stood out of a crowd because he was that leadership," said Jenkins' mom Shanay Lavender, who spoke publicly for the first time.

The teen's twin sister and their mom said that Jenkins had his own clothing brand and goals before his life was cut short.

ABC15 asked Lavender what needs to change.

"Guns," said Lavender. "These parents need to start parenting. It starts at home."

Subcommittee members also gave an update on the actions they have taken individually. The group will meet again in two weeks.

ABC15 will also be covering the Gilbert Police Chief's weekly press conference on Thursday afternoon.