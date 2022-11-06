Watch Now
Man dead after shooting at Mesa apartment complex

It happened near Dobson Road and Southern Avenue
Mesa Police at GSW call
Posted at 8:43 AM, Nov 06, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-06 10:45:30-05

MESA, AZ — A man is dead after a reported shooting early Sunday morning at a Mesa apartment complex.

Mesa police say they got a call around 5 a.m. for a report of shots fired near Dobson Road and Southern Avenue.

Police investigating Mesa apartment complex GSW

When police arrived at the scene they found a man dead inside an apartment.

Authorities said there was one other person in the apartment with the body when the police arrived.

Police have not said if this person is being considered as a suspect.

The victim has not been identified, and the shooting is under investigation.

