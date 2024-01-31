PD: Two more teens arrested in connection to August parking lot attack in Gilbert

GILBERT, AZ — Gilbert police announced two additional arrests on Tuesday in connection to a violent group attack on a teenager in August.

Police say 19-year-old Deleon Haynes and a 17-year-old teenager were arrested and charged with aggravated robbery and aggravated assault.

A total of six teenagers have been arrested in this case, according to police.

Officials have previously accused 18-year-old Christopher Fantastic and Aris Arredondo, as well as two 16-year-olds, in the same August parking lot attack in Gilbert.

Fantastic is being held on a $25,000 secured bond, according to jail records. Arredondo, age 18, appeared in front of a judge Thursday and is also being held on a $25,000 secured bond. The two 16-year-olds will be referred to the Maricopa County Juvenile Court.

ABC15 is taking action to get the answers needed as teen violence incidents occur in the East Valley. Follow our latest coverage here.

On January 19, Maricopa County Attorney Rachel Mitchell announced that Fantastic had been indicted for aggravated robbery and aggravated assault. On January 22, Mitchell announced another indictment, this time against Aris Arredondo for aggravated robbery and aggravated assault.

FULL COVERAGE: ABC15 team coverage on Valley teen violence incidents