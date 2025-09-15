SOURCES: Phoenix taking steps to rehire former city manager back into role

PHOENIX — ABC15 has learned the City of Phoenix is taking steps to bring back Ed Zuercher as city manager.

According to multiple sources with knowledge of the discussions, Mayor Kate Gallego and the city council have been considering Zuercher’s return and may vote on the move as soon as Wednesday.

The Mayor’s Office declined to comment on Monday.

Zuercher and other Phoenix officials have not yet responded to ABC15’s request for comment.

Zuercher retired as city manager in July 2021.

After Zuercher’s departure, Phoenix selected Jeff Barton as its new city manager.

Barton recently announced his own retirement and will leave Phoenix in November.

Since his retirement from Phoenix, Zuercher has worked as the executive director of the Maricopa Association of Governments.

At the end of his tenure as city manager, Phoenix was in the middle of a massive scandal . The police department had been caught colluding with county prosecutors to falsely charge a group of protesters as gang members.

The scandal directly led the Department of Justice to investigate the city.