Phoenix City Manager Ed Zuercher announces retirement set for October

PHOENIX — Phoenix City Manager Ed Zuercher has announced that he is retiring from the position later this fall.

On Monday, the city released a statement confirming Zuercher's retirement, saying that his last day will be October 8.

Zuercher has worked for 28 years with the City of Phoenix, having first worked as a management intern.

Some of his roles in the city include Assistant to the City Manager, Public Transit Director, Deputy City Manager, Mayor's Chief of Staff and Assistant City Manager, according to a spokesperson.

"As city manager, I have worked hard to place the city on a sound financial footing, to build a strong bench of leaders and employees, and to further sustainable economic growth in the city that I love," Zuercher said, in a statement.

Zuercher originally stepped into this role in October 2013.