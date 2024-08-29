Phoenix officers union releases report challenging DOJ's use-of-force findings

Phoenix's biggest police union is pushing back against efforts to create federal police oversight with a new report, which contradicts results from a civil rights investigation.

Less than three months ago, the US Department of Justice issued a scathing report after a three-year investigation. The DOJ found Phoenix officers had a "pattern or practice" of using excessive force and committing other constitutional violations.

Wednesday, the Phoenix Law Enforcement Association released a competing report. The report said the DOJ investigators were inaccurate in how they portrayed 36 use-of-force incidents.

The report's authors, Travis Yates and J.C. Chaix cite case law to argue that the officers acted reasonably. In multiple cases, the authors point out the person was not complying with officer commands prior to the use of force.

Both authors have controversial histories. While working for the Tulsa Police Department in 2016, Yates wrote an essay on a policing website saying, “Follow the commands of a police officer or risk dying.” J.C. Chaix is the director of a documentary that challenges the prevailing accounts about George Floyd's 2020 death in police custody in Minneapolis.

PLEA released the use-of-force analysis as some Phoenix law enforcement and government leaders try to convince the DOJ they can improve accountability and equitably police the city without significant outside intervention.

“The DOJ should be embarrassed by their inaccurate findings and political attempt to strong-arm the City of Phoenix into federal oversight," PLEA President Darrell Kriplean said in a statement with the release of the report. "We are proud of our officers and stand by the work they do each day to keep our city safe.”

