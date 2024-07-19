VIDEO GUIDE: ABC15 breaks down the Department of Justice's report into Phoenix PD

PHOENIX — In a special series of stories, the ABC15 Investigators are breaking down the U.S. Department of Justice’s “historic” report on the Phoenix Police Department.

The unprecedented project will take federal investigators’ 126 pages of written findings and turn them into a comprehensive volume of video reports.

Read the full DOJ report here. To read the report in Spanish, click here.

After airing on ABC15 news programs, the video reports will be cataloged and published on this webpage as well as ABC15’s YouTube page and online streaming platforms. The catalog will include specific details about the section and page(s) being covered.

ABC15 Chief Investigator Dave Biscobing and Senior Investigator Melissa Blasius are leading the coverage.

After a three-year investigation, the justice department released its scathing assessment of Phoenix police in June. U.S. Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke said the findings were “historic” and “severe” and prove the department has a pattern and practice of unconstitutional policing and is incapable of policing itself.

In a general response to the launch of ABC15’s project, Phoenix officials wrote:

“We take the Justice Department’s report extremely seriously and are taking time to thoroughly understand it. The DOJ’s report contains references to approximately 130 incidents; however, the report does not contain specific information in order to identify the incidents. In order to better understand the DOJ report, the City of Phoenix has requested additional information regarding these specific incidents. While awaiting a response from the Justice Department, City staff is currently identifying the events outlined in the DOJ’s report and assessing the recommended improvements, as requested by the Mayor and Phoenix City Council. We look forward to continued and collaborative discussions with the residents of Phoenix, City employees, and the DOJ with the goal of developing solutions that work best for our community.”

CATALOG OF VIDEO REPORTS

Note: The entries in this catalog are ordered based on the DOJ report page(s) covered in the video stories -- and not based on broadcast date. The broadcast date for video stories is noted for each entry.

Unreasonable Deadly Force: Pages 14-15, 17-18

*Broadcast: July 19, 2024

“For big city police departments, PhxPD has one of the highest rates of fatal shootings in the country per year. PhxPD typically reports more than 20 police shootings each year and sometimes significantly exceeds that number,” according to the DOJ report.

From 2018 to 2023, the department had 74 fatal shootings and 75 non-fatal shootings.

The Department of Justice found that officers contribute to the high number of shootings because they use dangerous and risky tactics.

“PhxPD officers place themselves in situations of tactical disadvantage that substantially increase the likelihood that they will fire their guns. In some cases, officers ignore tactical fundamentals, such as using cover or concealment when encountering a potentially armed person. In other cases, officers create conditions where they are exposed or highly vulnerable. These poor tactics can result in unconstitutional force,” the DOJ report states.

This video report highlights two shootings cited in the DOJ’s findings.

Phoenix police did not provide ABC15 with a response to the specific issues and cases cited in this section of the report.