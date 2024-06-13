Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsInvestigationsPhoenix DOJ investigation

Actions

FULL REPORT: Department of Justice completes years-long investigation into Phoenix Police Department

Read the full DOJ report below
department of justice DOJ
Jose Luis Magana/AP
FILE - In this Nov. 28, 2018, file photo, the Department of Justice seal is seen in Washington, D.C. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File)
department of justice DOJ
Posted at 10:29 AM, Jun 13, 2024

PHOENIX — The Department of Justice has released its report after a years-long investigation into the Phoenix Police Department.

In 2021, the city and its police department went under a sweeping federal probe that is focused on the use of force, discriminatory policing, the treatment of people experiencing homelessness, response to people in crisis, and retaliation against protesters.

Officials released the full report Thursday morning.

Read the full report below. Having trouble viewing the report? Click here.

The DOJ pattern or practice investigation looked at five areas of concern including use-of-force, protecting First Amendment rights, and treatment of people with mental or behavioral health problems.

RELATED: See the full timeline of the DOJ investigation and ABC15's reporting

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

We're here to listen