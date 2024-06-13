FULL REPORT: Department of Justice completes years-long investigation into Phoenix Police Department

PHOENIX — The Department of Justice has released its report after a years-long investigation into the Phoenix Police Department.

In 2021, the city and its police department went under a sweeping federal probe that is focused on the use of force, discriminatory policing, the treatment of people experiencing homelessness, response to people in crisis, and retaliation against protesters.

Officials released the full report Thursday morning.

Read the full report below. Having trouble viewing the report? Click here.

The DOJ pattern or practice investigation looked at five areas of concern including use-of-force, protecting First Amendment rights, and treatment of people with mental or behavioral health problems.

