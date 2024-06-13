TIMELINE: DOJ's investigation into Phoenix police over use of force during protest arrests

PHOENIX — In 2021, the city and its police department went under a sweeping federal probe that is focused on the use of force, discriminatory policing, the treatment of people experiencing homelessness, response to people in crisis, and retaliation against protesters.

Officials with the Department of Justice are expected to make an announcement Thursday in relation to a "civil rights matter related to Phoenix."

