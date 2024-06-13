Department of Justice to make Phoenix 'civil rights' announcement Thursday

PHOENIX — The U.S. Department of Justice is expected to make an announcement Thursday in relation to a "civil rights matter related to Phoenix."

In 2021, the city and its police department went under a sweeping federal probe that is focused on the use of force, discriminatory policing, the treatment of people experiencing homelessness, response to people in crisis, and retaliation against protesters.

The DOJ pattern or practice investigation looked at five areas of concern including use-of-force, protecting First Amendment rights, and treatment of people with mental or behavioral health problems.

Federal lawyers and investigators received more than 147,000 documents and 22,000 body-worn camera videos. They interviewed 130 police and city employees and rode along for 200 hours with Phoenix officers.

In December 2023, ABC15 Investigators learned that a meeting had taken place between Phoenix Police Chief Michael Sullivan and DOJ investigators in November. It was believed to be one of the last major steps in the years-long civil rights probe.

City leaders did not expect to get an advance copy before its public release. City council members explained to ABC15 that they would only be allowed to see the report early if they signed an agreement in principle to negotiate a consent decree with the DOJ.

City officials were “surprised and disappointed” that federal investigators wouldn't show them a draft copy of their investigation into Phoenix police.

The DOJ announcement is expected tomorrow at 10 a.m.

