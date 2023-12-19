Why Phoenix leaders believe Department of Justice probe is nearly over

PHOENIX — A meeting between the Phoenix police chief and Department of Justice investigators is one of the last major steps in a two-year civil rights probe, according to officials familiar with the process.

That meeting took place in November with Chief Michael Sullivan, and it included seven hours of interviewing over two days. Topics included police training, culture, and accountability. The chief also spoke about his crime reduction plan and implementation of less-lethal force options.

The DOJ pattern or practice investigation is looking at five areas of concern including use-of-force, protecting First Amendment rights, and treatment of people with mental or behavioral health problems.

While it's unclear exactly when the DOJ will release its report, city leaders do not expect to get an advance copy before it's released publicly.

City council members explained to ABC15 that they would only be allowed to see the report early if they signed an agreement in principle to negotiate a consent decree with the DOJ.

The council members said they want time to read the full report and refute anything they believe is factually incorrect before deciding on the next steps.