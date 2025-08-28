Elected official accused of 'circumventing' Maryvale High safety system

PHOENIX — An Arizona lawmaker and another woman are being accused of attempting to "circumvent" the Maryvale High School safety system, just days after a deadly stabbing at the campus.

According to a statement from Phoenix Union High School District (PXU), State Representative Lydia Hernandez (D-District 24) and another woman, who the district believes to be her adult daughter, “caused a disruption” by attempting to circumvent the school’s safety system by “knowingly bringing an unauthorized weapon onto campus" on Monday.

The district says neither of the women are current parents of Phoenix Union students.

See previous ABC15 reporting on safety measure being implemented at Maryvale High School in the player above.

Hernandez is the school board president for the Cartwright School District, which feeds into PXU.

Arizona Legislature

According to the district, Hernandez and the other woman both went through the metal detectors, with a boxcutter being found in the other woman's bag.

Hernandez told the staff that she was “testing the weapon detection systems” while she recorded the interaction on a cell phone, according to the district's statement. Both of the women were escorted out of the office and asked to leave the campus multiple times.

RELATED: Phoenix Union implements additional safety measures after student stabbed, killed at Maryvale High School

District officials say they are reviewing evidence, video surveillance and talking to witnesses.

“We will pursue all legal options, including pressing charges and trespassing the individuals from coming back to our campuses,” the statement read, in part.

In a phone interview with ABC15, Rep. Hernandez refuted all the claims made in the statement, including the claim of the other woman being her daughter, adding that there was no boxcutter.

When ABC15 reached out to a PXU spokesperson about Hernandez denying the claims, they referred back to the statement.

The incident comes a week after a Maryvale student died after being stabbed during a fight between two young men. Maryvale High School student Chris Aguilar, 16, was charged as an adult with second-degree murder. According to witness statements, the victim, Michael Montoya II, was believed to have robbed Aguilar of a firearm the day before.