A SHOT IN THE DARK: Expert answers your questions / comments

PHOENIX — Following ABC15’s special investigation, "A Shot in the Dark", thousands of viewers have left comments, questions, and concerns about the law and the case.

Derek Debus, a firearms and veterans attorney who’s also a former county prosecutor, agreed to review some of the most common topics and themes.

Overall, he said the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office has overcharged the case.

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"It doesn't make sense to me that the justice would require a trauma surgeon who understands what he did wrong needs to be in jail for 5, 10, maybe even 20 years for a dumb mistake," Debus said.

To learn more about MCAO’s prosecution against Dr. Kris Johnson, ABC15’s three-part investigation can be found here.

ABC15 and Debus addressed viewers’ questions and comments about Shannon’s Law, typical punishments for unlawful discharges, and the potential pressures, influences, and motivations driving the county attorney’s office in this case.

See a condensed version of the interview in the video player above.

The full interview can be found below.

Attorney discusses case of Phoenix surgeon facing prison for firing warning shot