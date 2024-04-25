Inside one of few bilingual journalism training programs taught at Arizona State University

TEMPE, AZ — There are relatively few bilingual journalism training programs at universities across the U.S., but one is right here in our own backyard at Arizona State University.

The Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication is helping to provide newsrooms with a diverse pool of newly trained journalists ready to take on the world.

ABC15 IS HERE TO HELP Do you have a concern in your community or a news tip? We want to hear from you! Email us: share@abc15.com Follow us: Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

The program filmed its last Spanish newscast for the semester on Wednesday.

Watch the video in the player above for a behind-the-scenes look at ASU journalism students in action.