Inside one of few bilingual journalism training programs taught at Arizona State University
The program continues to help provide a diverse workforce to newsrooms across the country
There are relatively few bilingual journalism training programs at universities across the U.S., but one is right here in our own backyard at Arizona State University. The Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication is helping to provide newsrooms with a diverse pool of newly trained journalists ready to take on the world.
The program filmed its last Spanish newscast for the semester on Wednesday.
Watch the video in the player above for a behind-the-scenes look at ASU journalism students in action.
