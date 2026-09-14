Hundreds of workforce housing apartments coming to southwest Phoenix 

PHOENIX — Southwest Phoenix is growing, including hundreds of affordable apartments being built in the Estrella Village area.

The 20-acre development, Broadway Farms at Hurley Station, sits between farmland and suburban housing communities. This large complex will eventually have more than 300 apartments and bring in 20,000 feet of retail.

"It’s not just an apartment; it’s really going to be a real community,” Jason Battista with St. Charles Town Company said. "The West Valley has really experienced tremendous job growth, and so our goal was to serve that job growth through much-needed workforce housing.”

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People will need to meet 60 percent of the area median income, AMI, or less to qualify for the affordable housing units. In Maricopa County, that’s $47,220 for one person, sliding up to $67,440 for a family of four.

Roughly 1,000 people can live in the community. With the increase in traffic to the area, the developer said they’re making changes to try to mitigate impacts to surrounding communities.

"We’re doing right-of-way work; we’re actually putting in a traffic light at 91st and Broadway,” Battista said. “Overall, yes, there will be more people, but we’re also substantially improving the surrounding infrastructure.”