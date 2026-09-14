WATCH: Phoenix teen helps students turn big ideas into real-world solutions

A few years ago, Phoenix teen Emilio Sáenz saw a friend struggling in an English-only classroom and decided to do something about it.

The result was NaveganteAZ, a bilingual online resource that helps Arizona families find schools, language support programs and educational opportunities that fit their needs.

Now, the 16-year-old is taking that experience and sharing it with other students.

Through his new mentorship program, Impactfully, Emilio helps high school students identify community challenges, develop solutions and launch projects that can make a real difference. Over the course of eight weeks, students learn how to take an idea from concept to reality while tackling issues they're passionate about.

One of those students is Taj Wilson, who is building a website designed to help teachers better recognize dyslexia and connect students with tools and resources that can improve learning outcomes.

Emilio says Impactfully is about more than launching projects. It's about helping young people realize they have the ability to create meaningful change in their communities.

From education and child care to environmental issues and accessibility, students in the program are turning personal experiences into solutions that could help others for years to come.

ABC15's Cameron Polom spent time with Emilio and his students to see how one teenager's successful community project is now inspiring the next generation of problem-solvers.