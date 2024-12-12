How you can help homeless pets in the Valley this holiday season

Valley animal shelters and rescues are asking the community to help improve the lives of adoptable pets this holiday season.

Here are some ideas of how you can help:

Foster an animal

The Arizona Animal Welfare League says it is looking for temporary homes for the holidays for animals in their care.

You can open your home to an adoptable dog for two weeks, offering them a break from stressful kennel life and giving them a chance to unwind while they wait for their forever homes.

“Some of the pets may have never experienced a home during the holidays and this would be their first time ringing in the New Year surrounded by love,” AAWL said. “And the ones who have, know what they’re missing out on during this time.”

You can fill out a foster application and learn more about fostering here.

Make a donation

Arizona Humane Society says it is experiencing a shortage of supplies that help them care for homeless pets.

Right now, AHS says it is most in need of wet adult cat food, wet adult dog food, Fancy Feast kitten food, non-clumping litter, puppy pads, and hard dog and cat toys.

You can see their full wishlist of items here.

Any in-person donations can be taken to any of AHS’ five locations throughout the Valley.

Adopt a pet

Shelters around the Valley are hoping adopters will bring home a new best friend.

Right now, Maricopa County Animal Care and Control is one of the Valley shelters and rescues offering adoption specials through the Bissell Empty the Shelters event.

MCACC’s adoption special offers free adoptions for all dogs 6 months and older through Dec. 17.

BISSELL Pet Foundation

More ideas to help

See what the shelters and rescues in your area are looking for this holiday season and beyond.

These facilities are always looking for volunteers, donations, adopters, and more.

See MCACC's adoptable pets here.