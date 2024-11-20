Watch Now
Adopt a pet at a reduced price at more than a dozen Arizona shelters this holiday season

BISSELL Pet Foundation
Thousands of pets around the country are hoping to be home for Christmas and BISSELL Pet Foundation is hoping to help make that happen. 

The Empty the Shelters Holiday Hope Event offers reduced adoption fees at shelters and rescues across the country, including more than a dozen in Arizona. 

From Dec. 1-17, 2024, you can get discounted or free pet adoptions from the following shelters: 

  1. Arizona Animal Welfare League
  2. Arizona Humane Society
  3. Chino Valley Animal Shelter
  4. Friends of Pima Animal Care Center
  5. Holbrook Az Animal Care & Control
  6. Humane Society of Central Arizona
  7. Humane Society of Sedona
  8. Humane Society Of Yuma, Inc.
  9. Maricopa County Animal Care and Control
  10. Pinal County Animal Care and Control
  11. The Western Arizona Humane Society
  12. Verde Valley Humane Society
  13. Yavapai Humane Society

