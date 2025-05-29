Homelessness in the Valley is up, according to 2025 Point in Time count

PHOENIX — Results from the most recent Point in Time count of people experiencing homelessness show that more people are now living unsheltered in Maricopa County.

The count was done earlier this year when volunteers conducted a count of the number of unsheltered people Valleywide.

Data showed that 9,734 people were experiencing homelessness in Maricopa County on the morning of Jan. 28, 2025.

Maricopa County's point-in-time count highlights Valley's homelessness issue

The number of sheltered people reportedly went down 16%, the number of unsheltered people increased 28%, and the total PIT count was up 3%.

In 2024, there were 9,435 people encountered in Maricopa County, down from 2023 when the total count was 9,642.

“The conditions leading to homelessness locally have not improved since last year,” the Maricopa County Association of Governments said in a news release. “The landscape for funding remains challenging in light of proposed federal cuts to rental assistance and social service programs.”

The Point in Time Count provides crucial data that helps shape local policies and support services for those experiencing homelessness and also helps federal officials determine how much funding certain programs receive.