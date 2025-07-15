Chandler PD recommends charges for father of boy who drowned in backyard pool

CHANDLER, AZ — The Chandler Police Department is recommending charges against the father of a 3-year-old boy who drowned in Chandler in May.

On Tuesday, officials announced that the department was recommending a Class 4 felony charge of child abuse against Brady Kiser. The recommendation was submitted to the Maricopa County Attorney's Office for review.

The incident happened at a home near Cooper and Chandler Heights roads on May 16.

When police officers arrived, they found an unconscious boy and began CPR until fire crews arrived.

According to officials, 3-year-old Trigg Kiser was pulled from a swimming pool. He was taken to a hospital where he later died.

No other details have been released.