CHANDLER, AZ — A 3-year-old boy has been taken to a hospital in critical condition after being pulled from a Chandler pool Monday evening.

Officials say it happened just after 6:45 p.m. near Gilbert and Chandler Heights roads.

When police officers arrived, they found an unconscious boy and began CPR as fire crews arrived.

It is unknown how long the boy was in the pool.

The investigation remains ongoing.