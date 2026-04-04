Hiker stung more than 100 times at Lookout Mountain Saturday, taken to hospital in critical condition

PHOENIX — Crews from Phoenix and Glendale were called to Lookout Mountain near 16th Street and Greenway Parkway around 10 a.m. Saturday after reports of a hiker stung multiple times by bees.

Firefighters found a man near the summit who said he had been stung more than 100 times and couldn’t make it down on his own.

A Phoenix Firebird helicopter was used to hoist him off the mountain.

He was taken by ambulance from the trailhead to the hospital in critical condition.

Fire officials are providing the following safety tips if you ever encounter a bee swarm:

