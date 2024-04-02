Help wanted: Big Brothers Big Sisters Arizona still in urgent need of mentors, specifically men

Last January, Big Brothers Big Sisters Arizona shared they had more young boys than they did male mentors. That’s still the case more than a year later.

BBBS AZ says there are more than 100 young men and boys looking for a male mentor in the Valley right now.

Some can be waiting months for a male mentor to make a positive impact on their life.

Watch ABC15's coverage from last year:

Big Brothers Big Sisters desperate for Valley volunteers

The commitment is to meet with a "little" two to four times a month for one year.

Through that mentorship, you see young members of our community start to have higher aspirations, greater self-confidence, and better overall success.

As the NFL Draft approaches later this month, on April 25th, the league partners with Big Brothers Big Sister to "draft mentors and inspire change."

It doesn’t take a lot to make a big difference in someone’s life.

”This is such a unique opportunity, because you get to pick just one child, and really focus in on what you can do, show them the life experience, broaden horizon, you’ve gotten to experience maybe what they haven’t, and get to experience that with them," said Jessica Whitney, the Vice President of Development and Marketing with BBBS AZ.

Here are the Phoenix metro area cities that are looking for Big Brothers:



West Valley: Buckeye, Goodyear, Surprise, Litchfield Park, Tolleson, Peoria, and Glendale

East Valley: Chandler, Gilbert, Mesa, and Tempe

Pinal County: Maricopa, Queen Creek, and San Tan Valley.

Want to be a mentor and make a difference?

You have to be over 18 years old and have had no DUIs in the past five years. Multiple references are needed.

You cansign up here.

