Watch: Best Buddies friendship program builds inclusion, creates lifelong friendships

Program connects people with and without intellectual and developmental disabilities to build friendships
Posted at 6:44 PM, Mar 25, 2024
PHOENIX — The Best Buddies program can make a lifelong impact on its members and there's no better example of that than Ashley and Jen's friendship!

The Best Buddies friendship program builds one-on-one connections between people with and without intellectual and developmental disabilities.

Ashley and Jen met through the program and have remained close friends through college and other life events.

Best Buddies is celebrating its 35th anniversary this month and is always in need of volunteers. They are also hosting an annual fundraiser through the "friendship walk" next month.

