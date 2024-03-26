Watch: Best Buddies friendship program builds inclusion, creates lifelong friendships

PHOENIX — The Best Buddies program can make a lifelong impact on its members and there's no better example of that than Ashley and Jen's friendship!

The Best Buddies friendship program builds one-on-one connections between people with and without intellectual and developmental disabilities.

Ashley and Jen met through the program and have remained close friends through college and other life events.

Watch in the player above to learn more about the program and Ashley and Jen's lifelong friendship.

Best Buddies is celebrating its 35th anniversary this month and is always in need of volunteers. They are also hosting an annual fundraiser through the "friendship walk" next month.