Valley program helps seniors keep independence, forges unlikely friendships

The Valley of the Sun YMCA is bringing members of the community together in a way that helps seniors keep their independence.

The Outreach Programs for Aging Seniors (Y-OPAS) offer free volunteer-based support services to seniors and their caregivers.

Seniors can get help with transportation to appointments, grocery shopping, social media, clerical and office support, social connections in person and over the phone, and more.

Aside from getting errands completed, the program also serves as a means to friendship, like that between Lisa Mitchell and Gloria Bartelt.

See the bond between Lisa and Gloria and learn more about the program in the video player above.

If you’d like to join the team of volunteers to help Valley seniors, click here. Services are currently provided in Ahwatukee, Goodyear, and Scottsdale.