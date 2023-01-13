Male mentors needed for Big Brothers, Big Sisters Central AZ

Calling all big brothers! There’s a need for male mentors with Big Brothers, Big Sisters Central Arizona.

Big brother Brandon Barnum is familiar with how valuable it can be to spend any amount of time with someone with similar experiences.

“I just had women in my life, and I never felt connected with guys doing guy stuff,” he said.

Brandon grew up without a dad in his life, a major void when life presents moments best guided by someone of the same gender.

He’s now a big brother to someone who’s also missing their father.

You can describe the relationship with each other as, 'Just guys being dudes.'

“Like last week, we went and played video games, We went to a bowling alley, we just hung out, grab a piece of pizza and played video games,”

Big Brothers, Big Sisters Central Arizona is looking for people like Brandon — specifically guys.

The organization says there are 200 Valley kids looking for mentors to start the new year. 163 of them are boys.

“It feels like a really big ask that we’re asking you to be a father. We’re asking you to step in in place of these parents, we’re definitely not. You should just be a friend, casual and easy,” said Patrick Phillips with Big Brothers Big Sisters Central Arizona.

To be a mentor, there’s an application process, background check and training to see who the best match would be together.

The time commitment Big Brothers, Big Sisters is looking for is hanging out, just two to four times a month. "You don’t need any special skills.”

Brandon says last week, he asked his mentee to share his goals for 2023 and in the coming days, he’ll cheer him on from the sideline of his upcoming wrestling match.

Once a mentor, resources are provided to help with things to do together around the Valley, many of which are free.

But what you do together isn’t as important as just being together.

“No matter what you’re going through in life, there’s someone to walk you through it, coach you through it, just someone to listen to."