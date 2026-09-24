Free program helps Arizona women break into semiconductor industry

PHOENIX — A free training program is helping women break into Arizona's growing semiconductor industry, which remains heavily male-dominated.

Fresh Start, a female-focused organization, offers the program at no cost to participants.

Jeannie Wongsa, a program participant, said she had long been interested in the field but faced barriers getting started.

"I had found the technology to be really fascinating, simply because it's been up and coming. All the jobs are coming here to Arizona."

Wongsa said the training being free is a big help.

"Education... is really costing a lot of money."

About 3 out of 4 semiconductor industry workers are men, according to estimates. Fresh Start aims to change that by not only training women but also helping them find jobs.

Sara Benet of Fresh Start said the program addresses a critical gap.

"Women are underrepresented in these high wage and high growth industries. Having a program like this really get women's foot in the door in an industry that really needs them."

Wongsa said she hopes more women take advantage of opportunities like this one.

"It's really a male dominated industry and I just feel like women need more opportunities like this to go into," Wongsa said.

The training runs eight weeks long and more information could be found here for the next training.

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