Mesa food truck serves more than meals to people experiencing homelessness

Most food trucks pull into a parking lot hoping to make a few sales.

Anna Bennett shows up hoping to make someone's day.

Every Wednesday, Bennett parks her bright yellow food truck behind a church in Mesa and begins serving free hot meals to people experiencing homelessness. Through her nonprofit, Anna's Abundant Blessings, she has built a growing network of volunteers, donors and supporters dedicated to helping those in need.

For Bennett, the mission goes beyond food.

She believes a hot meal provides more than nourishment. It offers comfort, dignity and a reminder that someone cares.

Since launching the effort in 2022, Bennett and her volunteers have served more than 3,000 meals. What began as a small outreach in Tucson has expanded into the Valley, where guests now regularly gather for a meal, conversation and community.

Many of the people who stop by each week say the food truck has become something they can count on. It's a place where they are welcomed, seen and treated with kindness.

And the mission continues to grow.

This fall, Bennett plans to expand with additional pop-up meal events and a move to Pioneer Park for the winter months, allowing the organization to reach even more people across the Valley.

One food truck won't solve homelessness.

But every week, Bennett and her volunteers are proving that a warm meal can make a meaningful difference.

ABC15's Cameron Polom introduces us to the woman behind the yellow food truck and the lives she's touching one meal at a time. Watch the full story in the video player above.